Smiling Dog: Gizmo

Dog's name and age: Gizmo, 7 years

Nicknames? Gizzy, Little Mo

Adoption Story:

Gizmo was brought north from a shelter in Kentucky as a puppy. He was seized in a hoarding case where he was sadly the only survivor from his litter. He was given the name Gizmo from the shelter and his family thought it was a perfect fit.

More Gizmo:

Gizmo and his person have tried so many sports — sniff work, agility, rally, sheep herding, obedience and lure coursing. He hasn't found The One! But Gizmo does loves hiking, going to doggy daycare to see his buds, and chasing the horses up and down the fence line. He loves to be kept physically and mentally busy throughout the day.