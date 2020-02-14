Smiling Dog: Grim

Dog's name and age: Grim, 3 years

Nicknames: Lord Grimothy, poops, Grimace, Grimster

Adoption Story: I had a friend whose dog had puppies. She was trying to adopt the puppies to good homes, so we went over to check them out. Grim was the last male puppy left. As his sisters went to frolic and play, Grim decided to hang out with us. We fell in love instantly! Grim loves people and he prefers people over other dogs. When I take him to the dog park, it's so he can hangout with the people, not the the dogs. He simply loves attention people give him.

Grim really enjoys going to the beach so long as he doesn't get in the water. He enjoys the freedom to chase the ball in the sand and dig in the sand. Grim is a friend to all. I love this quality about him. He loves being with me and my son. He is my friend, my companion, my protector. He loves me no matter what.