Smiling Dog: Gus

Gus, 2 years old

Gus has more friends than most people. He loves going to the vet and the pet boarding because of all the fanfare he gets from the techs and workers. He loves people and being the center of attention.

He really cares for others. Along our walks, we pass by a home where a dog hides behind a hedge barking at people just as they pass. This scares our sensitive toy poodle rescue, Bonnie, but not when she's with Gus. He will position himself between little Bonnie and the dog before he barks which calms her nerves.