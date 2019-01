Dog's name and age: Harvey, 2 years

What inspired the name? The fictional supervillain from Batman, Harvey Dent aka Two-face, due to his face markings.

Harvey's Nicknames: Monster, Harv

What do his people cherish most him?

Harvey never has a bad day—ever. Even if he is in trouble, that tail never stops wagging! He is proof that we really could learn a lot from dogs on how to live life.

