Dog's name and age: Hózhó, 3 years

How did you name your dog? It's a Navajo word for the philosophy of how one should live their life. His name translates to Love, Peace, Beauty, and Harmony

Tidbits:

- Loves to go to nosework training and he really excels at it

- Mix breed (Australian Shepherd, Malamute, Border Collie and Labrador)

- Lives with 2 cats

- Learning how to wave