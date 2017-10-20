Home
Smiling Dog: Huck
The Bark
|
October 20, 2017
Dog's name and age: Huck, 7 years
 
How you named your dog? 
Huckleberry Finn was named after Mark Twain's character. He was an orphan pup who seemed like he was ready for a life of adventure as my little wing man.
 
Adoption Story:
Huck was dumped in a high-kill shelter when he was eight weeks old as a "street stray." A volunteer realized his thigh was broken so the woman contacted a rescue organization and begged them to take him. He was so tiny that he was put in with the cats. The rescue gave him a leg cast and placed him with a fabulous foster family.
 
When I visited the Huck in foster care we had instant chemistry. After finalizing the adoption the next day, he was being held by his foster mom, took one look at me as if to say, "There you are. I've been waiting for you." And we've never looked back. We have an amazing bond. He is my universe. We are a family.
 
