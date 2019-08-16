Smiling Dog: Jax

Dog's name and age: Jax, 1 year

Adoption story: I was ready to adopt a dog and thought that a smaller breed would suit me best. When I first spotted Jax I wasn't sure because of the size and the amount of work they take. But since I have always been a dog person and melt for puppies, I decided he to take him. He was full of energy, very happy and I fell in love. Jax has helped me stay busy and has kept my mood up with his goofy antics. I now believe he came into my life for a reason and I could not be more grateful.

Behind the name: Jax was named after a character from the TV series Sons of Anarchy.

Jaxson's favorite things: His absolute favorite place to go is the dog park so he can hangout with his pals. He loves going for long walks and looks forward to his Kong every morning.