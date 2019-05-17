Smiling Dog: Jester

He’s cool. He’s cute. He’s confident.

He’s Jester.

The fun-loving shepherd mix has taken up temporary residence at his local animal shelter, where he makes sure there’s never a dull moment in the play yard, and is ready to charm his way into his forever home.

With his movie-dog smile and nineties-boyband-vibes-oozing personality, Jester owns the yard. When he leaves his kennel to walk to the patch of green that is his stage, he is greeted with howls and cheers that set the mood for the afternoon’s entertainment. Once in the play pen, Jester likes to show off his stunning coat in all its glory, jump around with youngster-like energy and splash water all over himself to cool off while enjoying the attention of smitten four-leggers barking him on from the other side of the fence.

Although he appreciates his celebrity status, Jester doesn’t let his newfound fame get to his head. He is really a down-to-earth dog who takes pleasure in the simple things life has to offer, like a bowl of fresh water, his favorite treats and an early-morning walk on warm spring days.

When he lies on his bed in his kennel at night, reflecting on his life and goals, Jester finds himself dreaming of what it will be like once he finds his always-and-forever, perfect home. He sees himself snuggled up against his new favorite two-legger on a lazy Sunday, pictures himself playing fetch in the yard and imagines himself sitting by the window at night staring out into the dark and up at the stars and thinking, “Life is grand.”

And when he wakes up in the morning, Jester puts on his dazzling smile and starts off his day with excitement because he is convinced his dream will come true and today may just be the day.