Dog's name and age: Kipper, 12 years

Kipper's nicknames? Bubby Blankets, Ming, Bilbo Blankets, Kippy-O-So-Cute

Adoption Story: Kipper was adopted from the SPCA after he escaped from what they believed was either an abusive family or a puppy mill situation. Although he has issues from past abuse, Kipper has learned with the help of his family to work through them and the family adores him.

What inspired the name? He was named after the British cartoon Beagle, Kipper.