Smiling Dog: Kyro

Dog's name and age: Kyro, 1 year

Nicknames: Ky, Ky-Ky, Ryro, Ry

Adoption Story: Kyro was adopted as a puppy from what we later found out was a puppy mill. The first night we had her, she was sick for hours. We were very worried! We took her to the vet and found that she tested positive for parvovirus, our vet worked hard to ensure that Kyro made it. We called the “breeder” to inform them about the situation. Kyro survived, but thirteen others from the same mill did not. She’s our miracle puppy and we learned a lesson to research where you adopt any pet from.

Kyro likes: She loves her humans, chew-proof squeaky balls, dental chews and of course — breakfast and dinner!

Kyro's best trick: Her “automatic handshake” when she wants a treat has evolved into patting Brother’s behind and getting him to sit for a treat too.