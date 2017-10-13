Smiling Dog: Lily

Subscribe
Dog's name and age: Lily, 6 years old
Share similar personalities?
Lily is confident and outgoing. I am shy and reserved. We complement each other.
What are Lily's favorite tricks?
Go Night Night: Lily will lie down on her side and stretch her legs out until I say, "Wake Up" then she hops up with a big smile.
Hop Sit: From a down position, Lily will hop about two feet in the air and land in a sit. It’s super cute!
