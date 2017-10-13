Smiling Dog: Lily

Dog's name and age: Lily, 6 years old

Share similar personalities?

Lily is confident and outgoing. I am shy and reserved. We complement each other.

What are Lily's favorite tricks?

Go Night Night: Lily will lie down on her side and stretch her legs out until I say, "Wake Up" then she hops up with a big smile.

Hop Sit: From a down position, Lily will hop about two feet in the air and land in a sit. It’s super cute!