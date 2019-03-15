Smiling Dog: Loki

Dog's name and age: Loki, 2 years

Adoption Story: I spotted Loki on a Korean rescue organization's Facebook page. In a video clip, a volunteer was walking Loki and gave him a pat on the head. Loki started rubbing his head into the volunteer's hand and "purring" excitedly. It broke my heart to see how this dog was yearning for love so much that a simple pat on the head gave him such happiness.

After submitting our application and passing the interview process, the challenge was to bring him to the United States. The rescue relied on volunteers to lower costs and finding a volunteer whose destination was Seattle was very hard.

They found a flight volunteer going to San Francisco who was bringing another dog for a couple in Oregon. The other couple drove Loki from San Francisco to Oregon, and we picked him up from Oregon and drove the rest of the way back home to Seattle. This all happened in 3 days.

It took about 2 months for him to return to a normal weight. He is now in his forever home and is very healthy and happy. We are so grateful to everyone involved in helping us to adopt him!