Smiling Dog: Luna

Dog's name and age: Luna, 2 years

Adoption Story: In Southern Missouri there is a huge backyard breeder problem. I followed (on Facebook) every rescue/shelter in the area I could find, watching the work they do to try to find homes for the many dogs in need. I saw Luna's picture just after the rescue posted it and I immediately applied, then met and adopted Luna that same weekend. Unfortunately, not long after taking her home, she showed signs of a severe sickness and it turns out she had aspiration pneumonia. She almost died but with proper care and time to heal she overcame it. She is the best dog I could have ever hoped for!

Luna Loves: Tearing the fuzz off tennis balls, playing tug, playing with cat wands, snuffle mats, and going to the dog park or dog daycare to play with her friends!

Best Trick: Luna's absolute favorite trick is 'Sit Pretty'