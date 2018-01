Mabou, 5 years old

Mabou and her people are part of 4 PAWS where they visit with the ill, help with stress reduce days at the local university and meet children at the nearby camp for blind/visually impaired. She loves her people and will hop in-between them on the bed for early morning snuggles. Mabou's people never knew how loud and rambunctious she could be until they got their new puppy Andi. Mabou adores playing with Andi.