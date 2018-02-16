Smiling Dog: Mack

Dog's name and age: Mack, 4 years old

Mack's adoption tale:

I had always wanted a dog but led a pretty busy life with lots travelling. After retiring, I had returned home from a month-long camping trip out West, I told my husband I was ready for a dog. He agreed as long as the dog was a good traveller. I spent time doing considerable research on the different dog breeds and local breeders. The "plan" was to pick up a pure-bred female 8-week-old Australian Shepherd puppy from a breeder that weekend. Then I saw a picture of Mack on Craigslist, he was advertised as a 7-month-old male Terrier mix. Not exactly what I was looking for but I couldn't stop myself from going back to look at his picture again and again. I called the Aussie breeder and cancelled. When Mack exploded from the small cage where he was being kept, my husband thought I was nuts! But I was in love and I knew this was my dog. I later found out that we were Mack's fifth owners. He was taken to a shelter at 3 months, adopted and brought back again and again. Finally, he was then adopted by a couple who kept him for 2 weeks then put him on Craigslist. Mack ended up being the perfect dog for us. He loves accompanying us on our travels—he has already visited 38 states and will travel to California and Alaska later this year. He's a wonderful companion because he gives everything he does his all. This includes his love for me.