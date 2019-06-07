Smiling Dog: Maisey

Dog's name and age: Maisey, 1 year

Nicknames: MayMay, Goosey Neck, Prancy Pants

Adoption Story: Maisey was spotted on Petfinder when she was a small pup. Maisey lost most of her back leg when she was born and her other back leg is deformed. After surgery in Tennessee to remove the rest of her half leg, she was then sent to Connecticut to be adopted. I’d had my eye on her for over a month and when her first adoption event happened, I rushed to see her. Luckily she was still there and I became her lucky new mama!

Maisey loves all people and dogs (cats too!) She’s like an ambassador at the dog park making sure she greets everyone. She loves to play!