Smiling Dog: Marley

Dog's name and age: Marley, 1 year old

Marley is a Collie and Shepherd mix and is quite intelligent! She's a joy to train and learned 5 commands in her first 3 days home. She had no idea what toys were when she first came home but now she comes up with new ways to play with her old toys to keep things fresh. Marley also enjoys posing for photos (as long as there are treats involved) and even has her own Instagram (@marleythesheppie).

But most importantly, she is a wonderful big sis and always has a huge grin on her face. She is truly a blessing to our family.