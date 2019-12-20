Smiling Dog: Max

Dog's name and age: Max(imus), 6 years

Nicknames: Mr. Max, Maximono

Adoption Story: I went to the shelter with a friend who was looking to adopt. She was looking for a Black Lab. The shelter didn't have any Labs that day, but Max gave me one look and I was hooked. My friend didn’t get a dog that day, but I struck gold with Max!

Max Likes: Max loves a good walk, swimming and belly rubs most. He has an appreciation for the arts which can be seen on his Instagram @thereal_maximusthedog

Tricks: After 6 years, he finally learned to “give paw.” He also puts 110% into sitting.