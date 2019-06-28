Smiling Dog: Maximo

Dog's name and age: Maximo, 1 year

Adoption Story: We met Max at an adoption event by Lucky Dog Animal Rescue who had dogs from Puerto Rico. We instantly fell in love. His birthday is the same day at my daughter's finance, who is coincidentally also from Puerto Rico so we knew it was meant to be. We had lost our beloved poodle of 15 years and did not think we wanted another dog, but Max change it all. Max came into our lives when we were grieving the loss of our sweet Riley, stole our hearts, and has brought us so much joy.

Photo Story: I do photo shoots with Max each week, and this one was for Taco Tuesday!