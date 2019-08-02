Smiling Dog: Maya

Dog's name and age: Maya, 6 years

Nicknames: Mi Mi

Adoption Story: Maya was rescued from a thirty dog and cat hoarding situation in Maryland by Oldies but Goodies Cocker Spaniel Rescue. I had recently lost a dear companion of nearly 14 years and wanted to adopt another special pet. When I saw her picture on the rescue website and read her story I just fell in love. I officially adopted Maya last year and since then she has blossomed from an extremely shy dog into a confident and happy pup. I can't imagine my life without her.

I'm happy to give Maya the love and care she truly deserves and can tell how happy she is after years of being in a hoarding situation.

Maya's photo was taken by Kaila Drayton with Wonderdog Photography at Jonas Green Park, Annapolis, MD. This photo captures Maya's personality perfectly, she really seems to be smiling all the time.