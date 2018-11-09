Smiling Dog: Meet Kiah

Dog's name and age: Kiah, 1 year

Adoption story: Kiah was found on petfinder.com when her person wanted to add a new member to their family. She and littermates were all going to be euthanized for being carriers of shaking puppy syndrome by the breeder. The breeder was eventually convinced to surrender all nine puppies to a rescue group. Kiah shows slight symptoms of shaking puppy but it really does not affect her much. In addition to the shaking puppy syndrome, she also had lyme disease, cocidia, and giardia! Because of Kiah's rough start she was fearful of people but overcame all the trauma and is now running and playing like a normal puppy.

What makes Kiah smile? Treats, playing with children, hiking and just spending time with her mom.