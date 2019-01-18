Smiling Dog: Molly

Dog's name and age: Molly, 6 years

What are your dog's nicknames? Mollydog, molls, best puppy dog in the whole wide world

Adoption story:

I had found my previous Great Pyrenees mix, Roxy, by signing up for a search on the Adopt-A-Pet.com website for Bernese Mountain Dog rescues. Roxy had been listed as a Great Pyrenees/Bernese Mountain Dog mix. I never canceled the search, not long after Roxy died, they sent me a notice of a Bernese Mountain Dog (Molly) available in my town that had been surrendered to a local Boxer(!) rescue. It was fate!

