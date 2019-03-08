Smiling Dog: Murphy

Dog's name and age: Murphy, 3 years

Adoption story: When Murphy was a puppy, he and his sister were placed in a box, then abandoned on the side of the road in Northern Canada. He was rescued and a home was found for him with a family. As their family grew, they realized a household full of big dogs was not a manageable for them. After considering the safety of their children they decided to find Murphy a new home. Now Murphy's permanent home is with a family who was looking for a furever dog. They love and adore Murphy more than anything else!

Murphy's greatest trick: He taught his family how to do things for him like lifting him into the car when he is fully capable of doing it himself!

See more Murphy over on his Instagram page @joyfulredhusky.