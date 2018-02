Dog's name and age: Oreo, 5 years old.

Adoption Story:

We adopted Oreo from the Marin Humane Society on our daughter's 11th birthday. Oreo was afraid and shaking in the corner of the kennel but once got home she happily adapted. Oreo always greets us with her favorite toy in her mouth and shares it with us. Oreo is just “One Sweet Cookie” — she makes us smile everyday!

Oreo's Nickname:

Our neighbors call her ‘Dora the Exploradora’ as she quietly sneaks off and starts exploring the neighborhood.