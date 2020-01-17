Smiling Dog: Papa

Dog's name and age: Papa, 9 years

Nicknames: Papa Bear, Papa-san, Umpapa

Adoption Story: It had been 6 months since my fur companion, Sundance Kid, passed. I was cruising the NorCal Boxer Rescue adoptable dog site and Papa immediately stood out because a former (and favorite) manager's last name is Papa. It felt like a cosmic sign that Papa was the companion for me. I support and volunteer for NCBR.org, this picture of Papa was taken while strutting for for NCBR at the annual Best Friends San Francisco SYM Fundraiser.