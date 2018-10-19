Smiling Dogs

Smiling Dog: Percy

By The Bark, October 2018

Dog's name and age: Percy,  4 years

Can you tell us how you named him?

Percy's a Music City native. My husband and I chose a name that's simple and represents where we live and us as a family. Before Percy came into our lives, we frequently hiked at Percy Warner park in Nashville. Now, we love taking him to his namesake.

What do you cherish most about him? 

Percy is extremely sweet but takes awhile to warm up to new people and that's okay because he is a fantastic companion. He loves to go everywhere with us, and because of his small size, he usually can! He's smart, playful and loyal. He has a BIG personality and keeps us constantly entertained and on our toes.

