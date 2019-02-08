Smiling Dog: Quincy Jackson

Dog's name and age: Quincy Jackson, 9 years

What are your dog's nicknames? Boo, Pumpkin Head, Grumbly Gus

How did you name your dog? I loved the show "Quincy" while I was a kid growing up. I always loved the name and thought it fit him.

Tell us the story of how you adopted your dog? I had just lost my first Basset Hound to cancer after his fourth birthday and I was in a very quiet house. My family found Quincy on PetFinder.com and when I met him I fell in love instantly. Quincy has a special heart-shaped brown spot on his side and we felt it symbolized that he was carrying my previous Basset's heart with him. So, the rest is history. I cannot imagine my life without him and I treasure every day we have together. He is my best bud.

More Quincy:

He loves going to daycare. He will howl for cookies. But his favorite thing ever? Going to Dunkin' Donuts and getting a donut hole from the drive through on his way to daycare. He trembles with excitement until he gets his treat!