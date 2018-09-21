Smiling Dog: Reggie

Dog's name and age: Reggie, 1 year

Reggie at Work:

Reggie loves going to work at the dairy. Instead of biting at the cows ankles and herding them like other dogs might, Reggie likes to give them kisses on their noses. While at first the cows weren’t too sure what to think of him now they all seem to enjoy his company. Reggie can't help but love other animals including Wallace the rabbit who he shares the farm with.

Reggie at Play:

Reggie loves to go swimming. He also loves to retrieve things. When you combine those two things together, Reggie is in heaven. When you see his big smile and eyes it always makes your heart melt.