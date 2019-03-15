Smiling Dogs

Smiling Dog: Riley

By The Bark, March 2019

Dog's name and age: Riley, 1 year

Adoption Story: Riley was adopted from the Canine Connections program at Echo Glen Children's Center, a youth correctional facility in Snoqualmie, Wash. This long running program pairs the at-risk youth at Echo Glen with local shelter dogs who are looking for a leg up in getting adopted. During this class, the students learn how to use positive reinforcement to train the dogs in basic obedience and manners.

Riley is very social and loves playing chase with other dogs — and outruns most of them. She is affectionate and loves to meet people so she enjoys going to the office to greet everyone with her big smile.

We Recommend

Prison Pups
Q&A with the Inmate Trainers of Freedom Tails
Animals Among the Inmates

Related Content

Smiling Dog: Harvey
By The Bark
Smiling Dog: Stella
By The Bark
Smiling Dogs: Archie & Wrigley
By The Bark

Sponsored Content

FROM AROUND THE WEB