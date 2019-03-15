Smiling Dog: Riley

Dog's name and age: Riley, 1 year

Adoption Story: Riley was adopted from the Canine Connections program at Echo Glen Children's Center, a youth correctional facility in Snoqualmie, Wash. This long running program pairs the at-risk youth at Echo Glen with local shelter dogs who are looking for a leg up in getting adopted. During this class, the students learn how to use positive reinforcement to train the dogs in basic obedience and manners.

Riley is very social and loves playing chase with other dogs — and outruns most of them. She is affectionate and loves to meet people so she enjoys going to the office to greet everyone with her big smile.