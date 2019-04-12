Smiling Dog: Riley

Dog's name and age: Riley, 6 years

How was she named? I like to think that she's living the "Life of Riley" (for those old enough to get the reference) — and it just seemed to fit. She is complete sweetness and all she wants is to be with you and to be loved.

What does Riley Love? Riley LOVES people! Everyone she meets is her new best friend. She just wants to snuggle and soak in their full attention. She doesn't "jump" on people — she actually stands up and gently leans in for a hug. It's kind of hard to resist.