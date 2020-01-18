Smiling Dog: Riley

Dog's name and age: Riley, 7 years

Nicknames: RyRy, Monkey, Piggy and Honey

Adoption Story: My partner had recently lost his childhood dog and sought comfort in going to the Butte Humane Society after work to get his dog fix, giving the dogs there some love. No long after, he brought me to meet Riley and we instantly fell in love.

Riley has FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). She wants to be present for everything mom and dad do. Riley lives a very active life and loves every second of it. She is ball-obsessed (hence the chuck-it by her feet), loves playing fetch, swimming (in any body of water she can find), dog parks, hikes and nature walks. She ends each day by relaxing at home with her two favorite people.

Riley recently just celebrated her 2-year adoptaversary. We think that Riley is the most loving, loyal, well-behaved dog we have ever met. She has a gentle soul with a playful spirit, and we are thankful everyday that fate brought us to her. We couldn’t imagine our lives without her. We are so happy she found her fur-ever home and we gained a family member!