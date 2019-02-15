Smiling Dog: Rocco

Dog's name and age: Rocco, 14 years

Tell us the story of how you adopted your dog? Working at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region I saw Rocco was in and out of the shelter multiple times. My job was to promote adoptables on TV, radio, etc. and I tried just about everything to showcase what a wonderful dog he is. Day after day, Rocco sat in his kennel with no visitors, and no adopter prospects.

Every time I went to visit him, he quietly gazed at me while wagging his adorable quarter-length tail. Rocco was always happy to go on walks, outings, adoption events, and TV appearances with me, and we bonded.

I wasn't in the market for a second dog, but on a rainy night, I took him to meet my other dog, and it was love at first site. I thought, "What am I doing? I must adopt him immediately!" The next day, I adopted him for a mere $25 (his adoption fee had been reduced multiple times to help him get adopted). That was the best $25 I ever spent! He'll be 15 years old this August, and although he sleeps more these days, he's just as happy as ever and is always smiling.

Rocco's Profession: Treat Catcher