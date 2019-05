Dog's name and age: Rosie, 2 years

Nicknames: Rosie Posie

Miniature schnauzer Rosie loves being active whether that's walking, swimming, retrieving or working through agility trials. Her other love is sleeping between these activities! She loves to be with her people is by their side most of the day. Rosie helps her people appreciate the small things in life and her good humor lifts them up when they need need it most.