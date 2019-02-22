Smiling Dog: Serena

Dog's name and age: Serena, 9 years

Nicknames? Sweet Pea and Wiggle Butt

Adoption Story: Serena was adopted from the San Diego Humane Society in 2010. She had lived with two families before she finally found her forever home. With lots of help from the San Diego Humane Society trainers plus lots of love and patience, she passed the Canine Good Citizen Test. Serena started doing so well that she became a Pet Assisted Therapy volunteer. She knows how to "fist bump", a trick that makes Pet Assisted Therapy visits so much fun for people she meets.

Favorite treats: Steamed zucchini and fresh green beans.