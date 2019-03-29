Smiling Dog: Simba

Dog's name and age: Simba, 6 years

Adoption Story: Simba and his sister were left in a ditch on the side of a road as young puppies. Thankfully, they were both rescued! I had recently lost a dog, so my friend sent me a picture of Simba's adorable face. I wasn't sure I was ready for another dog yet, but once I met him, I changed my mind. It turns out that he was the perfect cure for my broken heart. He shares his home with my two other dogs, Mikey and Ellie.

How was he named? Simba was named after a character in my favorite Disney movie, The Lion King.