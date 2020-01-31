Smiling Dogs

Smiling Dog: Sonny

By The Bark, January 2020

Dog's name and age: Sonny, 2 years

Nicknames: Sonny Bunny

About Sonny: Sonny is an incredibly loving dog and he will forever have the heart of a puppy. When work and chores are finished, he's always ready to take a nap on your lap. He hums and gives of a content happy noise when shifting around in a comfy position and Sonny favors sleeping on his back when in bed. Before Sonny we adopted his older sister Roxie, she is six-year-old dog that generally low-energy and full of sass. When we brought Sonny into our family her attitude changed and now she can be found making leaps and bounds after her brother.

