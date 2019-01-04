Smiling Dogs

Smiling Dog: Stella

By The Bark, January 2019

Dog's name and age: Stella, 7 years

Stella's Adoption Story:
We were walking through the Arizona Humane Society and saw Stella jumping up and down in her kennel. We instantly knew that her crazy self was the perfect match for us. 

Fun Tidbits:
- Stella loves chasing the iRobot around the house.
- She knows how to sit, shake, and lay down.
- She loves playing Finder's Keepers. If her people don't know she's taken something, she'll come and show them, only to run off in glee!
- She lives with 4 other dogs

Related Content

Smiling Dog: Brinkley
By The Bark
Smiling Dog: Percy
By The Bark
Smiling Dog: Bailey
By The Bark

Sponsored Content

FROM AROUND THE WEB