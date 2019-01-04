Smiling Dog: Stella

Dog's name and age: Stella, 7 years

Stella's Adoption Story:

We were walking through the Arizona Humane Society and saw Stella jumping up and down in her kennel. We instantly knew that her crazy self was the perfect match for us.

Fun Tidbits:

- Stella loves chasing the iRobot around the house.

- She knows how to sit, shake, and lay down.

- She loves playing Finder's Keepers. If her people don't know she's taken something, she'll come and show them, only to run off in glee!

- She lives with 4 other dogs