Smiling Dog: Toby

Dog’s name and age: Toby, 10 years

Nicknames: Tobelorone

Adoption Story: Toby was found wandering around the neighborhood and our elderly neighbor took him in. After looking everywhere for his owner, no one claimed him and so she adopted him. But as she got older, it became tougher to care for him, so at 88 years she gave him to us. We were better suited to care for him and we gladly took Toby in because he is such an easy going dog. He loves going for walks, getting treats, and sleeping on top of my husband in bed!

We love seeing how other people respond to him, people always stop and want to meet Toby on our walks. Little kids love seeing him and he is very gentle with them. We call him our Showstopper!