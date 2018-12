Smiling Dog: Tweeter

Dog's name and age: Tweeter, 13 years

Story behind the name:

Tweeter was given this name by the adoption center where I adopted her when she was six years old. After I adopted her, I learned where the name came from because when she gets excited she tweets like a bird!

Adoption story:

I have had Rhodesian Ridgebacks for over 20 years, so when my last one passed, I thought I should rescue a different breed. As I was walking through the shelter I came upon Tweet, a Ridgeback mix! She was huddled in the corner shaking—she looked directly at me with her large brown eyes and I knew I needed to look no further.