Smiling Dogs: Archie & Wrigley

Dog's Name and age: Archie & Wrigley, 2 years

How were they named?

Being massive fans of both the Hoosiers and the Cubs their people named Archie after the IU basketball coach and Wrigley after Wrigley Field.

Fun Facts:

The boys love going on walks around the neighborhood and playing with all of the neighborhood kids. They made a special connection with their next door neighbor. Wrigley and the child will race in the yard every afternoon after school. The boys also have a best dog friend named Dixie. They used to play together every day and even have slumber parties on the weekends, but she ended up moving with her humans. Now, the dogs will just FaceTime whenever they can.