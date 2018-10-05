Smiling Dogs: Bruce Wayne

Dog's name and age: Bruce Wayne, 1 year

Tell us the story of how you adopted your dog?

I saw Bruce's photo posted on a local Corgi enthusiasts page because he was thought to be part Corgi. It was love at first sight! A few days later I stopped by the adoption event where he would be but I learned that the foster family had decided to keep him. I went home brokenhearted. The next week I checked the rescue's website and saw he was still there so I contacted them. They let me know that the foster family had changed their mind about keeping him. Couldn't feel luckier that it all worked out us.

Bruce's likes: Bones, toys that go squeak, going to the dog park, and of course cuddles.