Smiling Dogs: Mulligan and Woodford

Dog's name and age: Mulligan and Woodford, 3 years old

Milligan's adoption story:

We lost our precious first boxer, Titan, at 13 years old. We needed someone to help us mend our (including our second Boxer Jasi) broken hearts. My husband found Mully at a new small rescue in Kentucky and sent me his picture. It was love at first sight. We fall more in love with him everyday.

Woodford's adoption story:

After losing Titan, we lost Jasi at 14 years old. Our sweet Mully needed a friend plus we always have two babies and wanted to complete our family again. We went to Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue and accidentally met Woodford. He was brand new to the rescue and not ready to meet adopters quite yet. He was coming in from a walk and met Mully on the way in and hit it off. It was meant to be! We fostered Woodford, had him neutered, and then we're able to make it official. He's a precious member of our family now and we love him!