Smiling Dogs: Osa and Max

Dog's names: Osa and Max

Nicknames: Precious for Osa and Little Old Man for Max

Adoption Story: Max came to us a few years ago. Unfortunately, he had been returned numerous times to different shelters around the area. He was eight by the time we got him and he has brought nothing but love into our home. At tweleve years, he's still making us laugh everyday! Osa joined our family from Mexico. We were on vacation in Cozumel and decided to spend a few hours at the local shelter playing with the puppies and walking some of the dogs. She reminded me so much of our old man at home that it was love at first site. It took a few months to get her home, but she has settled in perfectly.