Snuggle Sack Makes a Comfy Dog Bed

The dual purpose Chatsworth Snuggle Sack can be used as a folded snuggle pocket pet bed or can be laid flat and used as a thick dog mat. This innovative dog bed is made with four layers, including double thick quilted padding layers, which makes for a pretty durable dog mat. On the bottom you'll find faux suede for grip and on the reverse side is a soft cozy sherpa fleece. Since these handmade beds come in sizes that will fit most dogs from Chihuahuas to Great Danes and in a variety of styles, we think they'll be a hit in most dog homes.