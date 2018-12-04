Bark Editors

Special Holiday Gift Picks

By The Bark, December 2018

This holiday season give the gift of wisdom with a WISDOM PANEL™ Canine DNA Test! Do you know someone from your dog-loving circle who has wondered about the genetic history of their mixed-breed dog? Now, they can simply collect a DNA swab from inside their dog’s cheek and in two to three weeks be provided with a customized, online report with the genetic history of their dog’s ancestry, predicted weight, physical traits and up to 150+ genetic health conditions. They’ll also receive detailed information on each breed identified to help them understand the physical and/or behavioral traits in their dog. WISDOM PANEL tests for more than 350 breeds, types and varieties and analyzed in a USDA accredited laboratory to ensure accuracy and proper quality control. Take the guesswork out of determining a dog’s genetic ancestry, rely on the science of WISDOM PANEL tests. $84.99-$149.99.

Related Content

Prepare Your Dogs for July 4th
By Claudia Kawczynska
Dying Man Granted Final Wish—A Visit From His Dog
By The Bark
Volunteering at the Dog Park
By Cameron Woo

FROM AROUND THE WEB