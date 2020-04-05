Sportscasters Turn Talents To Dogs

Losing jobs due to coronavirus is no laughing matter. However, the play-by-play commentary of dogs by sportscasters who have no sports to discuss is so funny that it’s easy to forget that. We can almost be excused for momentarily feeling glad that they are out of work because the result is such humorous videos.

Details of canine behavior and phrases typical of sports commentary combine in the most delightful way in this speed eating championship. Commentator Andrew Cotter expands his fan base considerably with this video of his Labs.

Nick Heath’s twitter bio says “Will say hello to all dogs”, and two of his videos prove that he enjoys watching them. The “Dogging Final” makes much of a simple game of chase at the park, and another video turns a mundane walk into a real sports drama, complete with a disqualification.

Thanks to their parodies of the work they usually perform so earnestly, these sportscasters encourage us to have a laugh, providing us material that makes it so easy. They also remind us not to take ourselves so seriously. In a weird way, they are themselves acting like dogs as they call the play-by-play of the canines in their lives. Bless them.