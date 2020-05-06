A Spreadable Dog Treat

We love nut butters ourselves, so we were delighted to discover Wag Butter—peanut butter for dogs, made by Big Spoon Roasters, a small North Carolina company making handcrafted, fresh-roasted nut butters and snack bars. Made with locally sourced ingredients in small batches, Big Spoon’s Wag Butter contains just three ingredients—peanuts, organic chia seeds and virgin coconut oil. Stuff a little in a puzzle toy, dab it on your dog’s food or spoon it out straight from the jar for a tasty, healthy canine treat. So delicious it’s good for humans too. For a limited time, enter to win a jar of nutritious Wag Butter! Details: $8.95 for a 13-oz. jar (1 tbsp./90Kcal)