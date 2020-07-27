St. Bernard Rescued from England’s Highest Mountain

In a twist on “who rescued whom,” the BBC reports on an unusual rescue from the Lake District National Park’s 3,209-foot Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England. The beneficiary of this effort was a St. Bernard dog named Daisy who needed help after her back legs collapsed as she and her owners made their way down from the peak.

On July 24, following a call from the local Cumbria police, sixteen members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) went to the four-year-old dog’s aid. Recently rescued/adopted by her owners, Daisy had what they said was a hard start in life.

It took this hardy team of volunteers almost five hours to bring the gentle, 120-pound dog down from the mountain. “Having team members with their own pampered pooches at home and also our very own much-adored search dog, Jess, we recognize the distress that both an animal can feel and also that of their owners,” the rescue organization said in a statement.

GET THE BARK IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up for our newsletter and stay in the know. Email Address:

They consulted with a local vet to get advice on how best to help Daisy. Once they introduced themselves to her and made the stretcher more dog-friendly, they secured her and made their way off the summit with the well-behaved and placid dog. Her owners accompanied Daisy and the rescue team.

On their way down, the group—all wearing face masks—had to deal with several difficult obstacles, including steep hillsides, a rocky stream and a waterfall. But, as they reported, with a number of tactics—including “plenty of treats” (laced with pain medication)—Daisy “very quickly settled down, with her chin resting on the head guard, having realized that we were trying to help her.”

“She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows with barrels of brandy around their necks,” her stretcher bearers joked. But, as they also noted, “It was important to get Daisy off the mountain quickly, as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening.” They remarked that their four-legged passenger was in good spirits at the end of their journey.