Star Trek: Picard Trailer Features Pit Bull

Fans of Star Trek and those of us who love Pit Bulls are over the moon to learn about Star Trek: Picard, which had its first trailer recently previewed at Comic-Con. The latest installment of the cult-favorite franchise focuses on Captain Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Sir Patrick Stewart, and debuts in early 2020 on CBS All Access.

In the trailer, Picard is shown enjoying his retirement in the solitude and luxurious surroundings of a vineyard estate, accompanied by his canine companion, a devoted Pit Bull. The series, described as an exploration of the “next chapter in Picard’s life,” reunites him with many of his “Next Generation” crew members for a new adventure.

Check out the new SDCC trailer:

We don’t know if the dog in the trailer will be a regular cast member, but dogs, particularly Pit Bulls, are an important part of Stewart’s real life. The actor and his partner regularly foster Pit Bulls at their home in Los Angeles via the rescue organization Wags and Walks. Stewart, an advocate for the breed, has contributed his presence to public service videos, including one with the ASPCA in which he’s shown embracing a Pit named Orson and calling for an end to dogfighting.

It’s clear that Sir Patrick has a soft spot for Pit Bulls, and we wonder how closely Picard’s life mirrors his own. We do know that the message the esteemed actor conveys in championing the much-disparaged breed is an important one, and hope his fans follow his lead: foster and adopt, don’t shop.