Strawberries and Dogs: Benefits of This Yummy Superfood

Looking for a yummy, healthy snack for your best doggie friend? Try strawberries. Your pup will thank you.

Strawberries are nutritious. High in antioxidants like vitamin C and fiber, they can help reduce inflammation and cognitive aging in dogs. Rich in Omega-3, strawberries can make your pup’s coat stay shiny and its skin healthy. Loaded with fiber, they can also help aid your dog’s digestion. Strawberries even have a special enzyme that helps whiten your pal’s teeth.

How to Give Your Pup Strawberry Treats Safely

Strawberries contain sugar so a little bit goes a long way. Eating too many strawberries could cause your dog to have diarrhea or an upset tummy. One strawberry per day for small dogs, 3-4 for medium dogs, and a maximum of 5 strawberries for large dogs are commonly suggested portion recommendations. Allergic reactions to strawberries are not common but can happen. As always, it is safest to check with your veterinarian first.

According to the American Kennel Club, it is best to first wash the strawberries thoroughly. Remove the tops, stems, and leaves. Then cut the fruit into bite-size pieces to avoid choking and help with digestion. Strawberries can also be pureed and added to your dog’s food. Frozen pieces can be saved to be used later for tasty treats or even training incentives. To be safe, do not feed your dog canned or processed strawberries or products with artificial strawberry flavors. They could be hazardous to your pet’s health.

When to Buy Strawberries for Your Pet? Anytime!

California and Florida are the top two strawberry-growing states within the U.S., but strawberries are grown in every state in the United States and every province in Canada. They are available and delicious year-round and found in most grocery stores.

Strawberries are also one of the most grown fruits available at local farmer’s markets. If you have a green thumb, nothing beats growing your own strawberries year-round using indoor containers or planting them outside in the warm weather. Do not allow your dog free access to your strawberry patch, though. Remember, too many strawberries can be harmful.

Strawberry Folklore

Not Only Dogs Love Strawberries. Elves Do, Too!

In Bavaria folklore, some country folk would tie small baskets of wild strawberries to their cattle’s horns as an offering to elves during springtime. They believe that the elves will help produce healthy calves and an abundance of milk in return. Maybe after treating your dog with strawberries, you should leave a couple of extra ones for the elves.

Strawberry Baths, Anyone?

Back in the days of Napoleon, Madame Tallien was a popular court social figure who became famous for bathing in the juices of strawberries. It is said that she used 22 pounds of strawberries per basin. Today, using a doggie strawberry-based shampoo would be a lot easier, and several brands are available on the market.

Show Your Dog Some Love

Because of its heart shape and red color, a strawberry symbolizes Venus, the goddess of love. According to legend, if you break a double strawberry in half and share it with someone else, you will fall in love with each other. Share a strawberry with your best doggie friend and enjoy the love!